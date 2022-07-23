Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Outing Is Too Hard To Miss

Urvashi Rautela, who represented India in Miss Universe 2015, knows how to steal the spotlight with her fashion choices. With her bold and glamorous outfits that are head-turners at every event, she makes striking appearances that are too hot to handle.

Wearing a strapless bodycon gown with a long cape, Urvashi donned a monochrome look that accentuated her curves, for the promotions of her upcoming movie ‘The Legend’, in UAE.

Sporting her hair in a ponytail, Urvashi chose to highlight her facial features with pink smokey eyes and pink glossy lips. Her golden bodycon gown as well as the matching cape had embellished details. She wore a pair of golden statement earrings that dazzled with flower detailings. The golden wrist cuff and a stylish ring completed her look.

Only Urvashi can carry a pink T-shirt with a silver shimmery neckline paired with ripped baggy denim jeans. She teamed it with pink heels that matched her T-shirt. Adding extra glam to her looks, she wore brown sunglasses and kept her long tresses open. She completed the look by wearing subtle makeup and a nude lip tint.

Urvashi made heads turn in a glamorous floor-sweeping metallic gown from Yasmine Hawa Couture. It had a beautiful flare detailed with pleats. She accessorised herself with a pair of dangling earrings and a stone-studded bracelet. She wore dewy makeup and chose kohl eyes and shimmery eyeshadow and cheeks.

Urvashi has dropped a stellar style statement outfit by Chisel on Instagram. She picked a golden fringed mini dress and paired it with nude boots and studded white hand gloves with feather detailing. She wore her hair in a high and voluminous ponytail. Heavy eye makeup and nude lips added more glamour to her look.

Urvashi made a jaw-dropping appearance in a shimmery summer lehenga by designer Arshi Singhal. The lehenga choli had a mix of pastel shades with Gotta Patti work and sheer dupatta. For accessories, she went with silver oxidized jewellery.

So what do you have to say about her fashion diaries?

