Urvashi Rautela's Mom Has A Special Prayer For Rishabh Pant After His Car Accident, See Here

Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera Rautela penned a special note for Rishabh Pant after his accident in Uttarakhand. The ace cricketer was hospitalized after a gruesome accident and fans have been praying for his speedy recovery. Joining the fans was Urvashi’s mother who took to Instagram and prayed for his fast recovery. She shared a picture of Pant along with a note for him.

“The rumour of social media on one side 😇 and you are healthy and making Uttarakhand famous on the other side

May Siddhabalibaba bless you special 🙏 Y’all pray too #Godblessyou #RishabhPant," her post read in Hindi. The rumour she was referring to could be of Urvashi and Pant dating in the past.

The post has the internet teasing her. Several social media users took to the comments section and joked that she should have added the word damad ji (son-in-law) in the caption. A few also joked that it was Urvashi who posted the picture from her mother’s account.

“Kya matlab Urvashi ke paas ye account login hai," a social media user joked. “You forgot to write, Son-in-law," teased another. “Original I’d se aao Urvashi," a third comment read.

Last week, following Pant’s accident, his former flame Urvashi Rautela took to social media to share a cryptic post. The actress shared a photo of herself dressed in a white blingy dress with a veil and hair accessories. She can be seen wearing a neckpiece which matched her earrings. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Praying ️" and used the hashtags ‘UrvashiRautela’ and ‘UR1’.

Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident while travelling to his home from Delhi. The accident took place on Friday (December 30) morning when his car collided with the divider, as per reports. The accident took place around the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. After the crash, the car was completely gutted and it is being reported that Pant has been moved to Dehradun. According to reports in Dainik Jagran, the Indian cricketer is undergoing an overall check-up.

Meanwhile, Urvashi often makes headlines for her past link-up with cricketer Rishabh Pant. The actress once mentioned that a certain “RP" had her waiting for hours, which made people think that it was directed towards the cricketer. She also shared cryptic posts on love and heartbreak and was also in Australia at the same time around when Pant was there for team India’s match. However, a couple of months ago, she clarified that the RP in her life is her co-star Ram Pothineni.

