US President Joe Biden Welcomes BTS to White House, Talks About Anti-Asian Hate: 'Your Message Matters'

After delivering a speech at the UN last year, K-pop sensation BTS has now added another feather to their cap. The South Korean septet was at the White House to meet US President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and attend the White House Press briefing on May 31. In a video posted by the POTUS on Instagram, Biden can be seen welcoming the Bangtan Boys warmly to the White House, and telling them their message for the world is as important as their talent.

“It’s an honour to meet you Mr President," says group leader RM as the boys walk up to Biden in crisp black suits. “Welcome to the White House, come on up here guys," says Biden.

The pop icons were invited to the White House in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month) to discuss diversity and other related issues.

“A lot of our Asian-American friends have been subject to real discrimination. Hate only hides, when good people talk about it, and say how bad it is, it goes down. So thank you," the POTUS added.

RM, real name Kim Namjoon, thanked the US president for signing the Covid-19 Hate Crime Act into law. “People care a lot about what you say, and not just your great talent, it’s the message that you are communicating. It matters," Biden replied.

Based on their global influence, BTS have spread messages of hope and positivity worldwide. Last year, the group attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly to give a performance and speech for the future generations as appointed South Korea’s ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’. Moreover, BTS have participated in several initiatives including the LOVE MYSELF campaign with UNICEF, Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate through delivering their message.

