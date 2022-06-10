Usha Uthup Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri and KK on Dance Deewane Juniors

This weekend, COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ celebrates the retro era of Bollywood with singer Usha Uthup who flares up a wave of enthusiasm among the judges and the contestants. The legendary singer stuns everyone with her fabulous entry on the superhit song ‘Darling’ and graces the stage with her mesmerizing performances. She also pays a beautiful tribute to the singing legends Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, and KK.

During her candid conversation with the judges, Usha remembers ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri, with whom she has worked on many occasions and sings their hit song ‘Ramba Ho’. Remembering her days with the retro king, she says, “Unhone itne saare hit gaane mujhe diye hai, aur main hamesha kehti hu ki mere pass koi gold baccha hi nahi kyunki maine saare unhe de diye." She further adds, “He was a true rockstar who believed in his own style."

Reminiscing the golden era, she sings ‘Aa Jaane Ja’ to pay her respect to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Sharing her own special memories of the ‘queen of melody’, she says, “I was fortunate enough to sing for her on her 75th birthday. After my performance, I ran to take her feedback and she said that she loved my voice because it was so different yet so melodious. That moment was a milestone in my life and career!"

After paying tribute to the legends from the golden era, Usha Uthup also gets emotional while remembering the versatile singer KK. She says, “He was an amazing performer and music was everything in his life. He was a youth icon, and everyone could relate to his music. Whether you are in pain, sad or happy, for every mood KK had a song. The only way I can pay tribute to the soulful KK is through music." She then sings one of KK’s most popular songs, ‘Pal’, which leaves everyone teary-eyed.

