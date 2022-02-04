'Utter Nonsense’: Karan Kundrra on Rumours That Tejasswi Prakash Won Bigg Boss 15 Due to Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash lifted the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, defeating Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. Following her win, a section of viewers and some actors cried foul and claimed that Tejasswi was given the trophy only because she was all set to do Naagin 6. Recently, during an interview when second runner-up Karan Kundrra was asked the same question, he denied the allegations and termed them “utter nonsense”. The actor also rubbished the claims that the results of Bigg Boss 15 were rigged. Karan and Tejasswi, who fell in love during the reality show, are now in a relationship.

Karan gave a befitting reply to the trolls, and actors who made such a claim. In a chat with India Today, he said that he has a lot of people who supported him and loved him, and there were a lot of people who supported Pratik. Agreeing to the fact that nobody inside the house wanted Tejasswi to win the show, Karan stated that the public wanted her to win. “Votes cannot be changed. The result cannot be changed. These things cannot happen,” he said.

Advertisement

Karan even mentioned that the producers won’t risk such a huge sum, which was riding on Bigg Boss to just promote someone appearing on another show on the same channel. According to him, it “doesn’t make sense.”

Karan explained that everybody feels bad for the contestants they supported or loved, but they also have to put some statistics before making such false claims. “Bigg Boss is a ₹700-800 crore property,” he stated and further asked would the makers risk Rs 700-800 crore property, something that has been running for 15 years with Salman Khan on top, just to favour somebody for one season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.