Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Team Perform Sooraj Barjatya’s Iconic Jump Step as They Wrap Shoot; Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor likes to keep his fans updated with his professional and personal life by sharing intriguing pictures and videos. Kher was shooting for his upcoming Sooraj Barjatya film that features an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Sarika Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra. On Tuesday, the Kashmir Files actor announced a wrap on the film by sharing a special video on social media featuring the star cast and the ace director. He also penned a sweet note along with the video.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a clip in which we can see the cast and crew standing together on the last day of their shoot. They paid an emotional tribute to the director Sooraj Barjatya by doing his signature jump. The video featured the song ‘Mujhse Juda Hokar’ from Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan starrer film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Advertisement

While sharing the video, Kher wrote, “It is a WRAP. THANK YOU #SoorajBarjatya for your love, warmth, brilliance and compassion during the shooting of #Uunchai! This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai . This little skip is our little way of saying we love you.❤️🙏 @uunchaithemovie #BestExperience #4thFilmWithSooraj."

Soon after Kher posted the wrap video, fans started showering sweet comments. They flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

Prior to the this, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to announce the film with a picture alongside Sooraj Barjatya with a lovely backdrop of greenery and mountains. She wrote in the caption, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir."

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Uunchai marks Barjatya’s return to filmmaking after seven years; his last directorial was Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.