UV Creations Acquires Theatrical Rights of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-Starrer Adipurush

The makers of rebel star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush have wrapped the shooting, and the film is now in its post-production stage. In its recent development, the current buzz is that noted production house UV Creations has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of the upcoming mythological tale for Rs 100 crores.

The Om Raut directorial is being termed the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. The mythological drama, which is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles, has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

The film is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and has actor Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and his screen name will be Lankesh. Meanwhile, with Prabhas appearing as Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The shoot of the massive film was wrapped up last year in November in just 103 days.

Prabhas was last seen in Salaar and then in Radhe Shyam. Sadly, both failed to woo the audience. Now, the fans and Prabhas have high hopes for this film.

On the professional front, besides waiting for the release of Adipurush, Prabhas has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline. Said to be a mega canvas, the pan India project stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead and Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

The multi-lingual sci-fi film is reported to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. In addition, he also has a new film titled Salaar with KGF director Prasanth Neel.

Circling back to Adipurush, the film is said to be high on VFX effects and is slated for release during the coming Sankranti.

