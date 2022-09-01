Uyentappa Song From My Name is Azhakan is Out, Fans React

The first song titled Uyentappa from Jolly Chirayath, Bibin George, and Jaffer Idukki-starrer My Name is Azhakan has been unveiled. The latest song is crooned by Afzal and Anwar Sadat. The upcoming film is directed by BC Naufal, who made his directorial debut with Oru Yamandan Premakadha starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Maradona fame Shanaya R. Nair, who is also part of the film, shared a small glimpse of the video song and wrote, “#mynameisazhakan Uyentappa song has been released."

The makers have already released a teaser and first-look poster from the film. And judging by the glimpse it seems that My Name is Azhakan is going to be a fun entertainer.

The film, which is bankrolled by Samad Truth under the Truth Global Films banner, is the first film produced by the production house, which has mostly handled the distribution outside India of films like The Priest, Bhishmaparvam, CBI 5, Kaval, and Ajagajantaram.

Presented by National award-winning filmmaker Salim Ahmed, the film is slated to hit theatres in September

On the technical front, the film has Riyas K Badhar handling the editing department, while, Faisal Ali is the cinematographer. Deepak Dev and Arunraj are the faces behind the film’s music department.

Binu Thrikakkara, who wrote the script of the film will star in the lead role opposite Saranya Ramachandran. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Bibin George, Johnny Antony, Jolly Chirayat, Tinitom, Jaffer Idukki, Sudhi Kopa, Baiju Ezhupunna, and Krishna Prabha are a handful of good artists whose film features in eminent roles.

The upcoming film also marks Binu Thrikakkara’s first project in a major role. The actor has mostly acted in supporting roles in various comedy shows and films.

