V Asks Jin Not to Get Hurt as BTS Member Leaves for Military, J-Hope Shares Pics From Their Dinner Date

The day ARMYs didn’t want to see is finally here. BTS member Jin has left for mandatory military service in South Korea. As much as fans are upset to see Jin leave, they have also wished the BTS singer luck and showered love on him before he left. Not just ARMYs, but his fellow band members, too, are emotional. J-Hope took to Instagram on Tuesday (IST) to drop several photos from his outing with Jin and expressed his love for him.

The rapper can be seen posing with the eldest member of the group and he also shared pictures of the delicacy they devoured. Sharing the post, he wrote in Korean, “Let’s be healthy and happy bro!!!I love you!!!" He also revealed in the hashtag that the meal has been prepared by Jin.

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V took to his Instagram story section to share a video of him with Jin from one of their concerts and added Jin’s song The Astronaut. He wrote in Korean, “Don’t Get Hurt."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Jin took to Weverse to share a final post before leaving. He wrote, “Now, it’s curtain call time" on the fan community forum. This comes after he shared a photo of his military haircut.

Jin confirmed last month that he will be enlisting on December 13. The singer will then undergo 18 months of compulsory training. A few fans calculated the duration and realised that Jin will be discharged on June 13, 2024, exactly 11 years after he along with his fellow BTS members made their debut as K-pop idols.

BigHit Music also issued a statement about Jin’s military training and urged fans not to gather to see him off at his recruitment centre. “Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment," the statement read.

