V Celebrates First Birthday Without His Jin Hyung, Emotional BTS ARMYs Share Old Clips of TaeJin

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is celebrating his 27th birthday today, and as usual, ARMYs have grand celebrations planned out to make the day special for the birthday boy. Social media has been filled with birthday wishes for Taehyung and netizens have shared special edits and fan art to express their love for the Winter Bear singer. However, BTS fans are also a bit emotional as Taehyung is celebrating his first birthday without his Jin hyung (older brother). Kim Seokjin, the eldest member of BTS, has enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military services.

Fans are digging out old videos and photos of TaeJin (Taehyung and Jin). Jin’s old birthday wishes for V have also resurfaced. While sharing the old moments, fans also assured V that his Jin hyung will always be with him. One fan shared their old concert photos and wrote, “Taehyungahh happy birthday on behalf of Jin hyung. Happy birthday V." Another fan wrote, “I just realized that this is the first birthday of taehyung as a bts without jin hyung :(( so happiest birthday v :(( loveuu"

Another user wrote, “Happy birthday V oppa always be happy and God always bless you and i know you miss jin oppa we also miss jinu oppa love you and once again happy birthdays "

Take a look at more reactions:

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung’s global fanbase has gone to extreme lengths to celebrate the singer’s birthday. From decorating cafes, and bus stops to underground city subway, several projects have been launched to mark the special occasion. Such is the excitement that many cafes have also placed giant dolls of the singer outside for fans to click photos. In addition to this, ARMYs all across the globe have also planned charity drives, donations, and listening parties for the singer.

