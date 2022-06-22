V K Naresh’s PR Team Clarifies He is Not Marrying Pavithra Lokesh

The public relations team of V K Naresh, popularly known as Naresh, has dismissed reports and rumours about the actor’s wedding with Pavithra Lokesh. The team has clarified that there is no truth in these rumours.

According to the public relations team, he is not getting married to Pavithra. There was no response from Pavithra’s side on the matter.

There were lots of reports that Naresh and Pavithra were living together for some time now, and that she was spotted attending all the functions with Naresh’s family. Apart from that, reports also claimed that Pavithra would legally divorce her husband Suchendra Prasad.

Pavithra is separated from Suchendra but not legally. They were married in 2007.

Pavithra and Naresh had recently gone to Mahabaleshwar to seek blessings. Many said that they had visited Mahabaleshwar to take blessings for their wedding. Others said that Pavithra is directing a film and visited Mahabaleshwar for that purpose.

Pavithra’s yet-to-be-titled project is bankrolled by Naresh under the banner of Vijaya Krishna Green Studios. This project is based on the history and prominence of the Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in the Rajamahendravaram district of Andhra Pradesh. More details regarding this project are still to be revealed.

Besides this yet-to-be-titled film, Pavithra and Naresh have also worked on other projects like Happy Wedding, MCA Middle-Class Abbayi and Entha Manchi Vadavu Raa. They have also worked in Sarileru Neekevvaru and Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki.

