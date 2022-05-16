V Performs on Stage, Kim Taehyung Spends Ordinary Days With Family: BTS Member on His Proof of Inspiration

Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS is all set to release their anthology album Proof. After releasing three tracklists, the official Twitter handle of the band released a short video where singer Kim Taehyung aka V is heard talking about the two songs he has selected for their album. The new album will feature a mix of new and old songs. As a part of their promotional schedule, V talked about his ‘Proof of Inspiration’ and said how he keeps these two personalities different.

The Christmas Tree Singer began by saying that he chose Singularity and Zero O’Clock for their album, Proof. He continued, “I tend to think of Kim Taehyung, and artist V as being separate, and thought that I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the Singularity music video. That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person, and I felt a bit confused."

“Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with ARMY, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends. Now I’m able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate. I’ve lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the Proof that made me into who I am today."

ARMYs, BTS’ fanbase, took no time to appreciate V and resonate with his speech. “from describing the difference between ‘V’ and ‘Kim Taehyung’ and now telling us how he has accepted his both sides, im so proud of taehyung," wrote on fan. Another added, “taehyung who thought he had to choose between artist V and kim taehyung but he’s come to realize that he doesn’t need to choose between them bc they’re a part of him that made him to a person he is today… i just wanna give him a warm hug oh i love him so much."

Meanwhile, the third part of BTS’ tracklist for the upcoming anthology album Proof was released recently and it features a number of surprises like the previous two tracklists. BTS has included demo versions of their tracks such as Jin’s demo version of Epiphany, the demo version of Suga’s Seesaw, RM’s demo version of Young Forever, V’s demo version of Spring Day, the demo of Boy With Luv, and the demo version of I Need U, among other songs.

BTS will drop Proof, shortly before their ninth-anniversary celebrations.

