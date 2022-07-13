Vaani Kapoor Goes Bold For Shamshera Promotions With Ranbir Kapoor, Opts For Sheer Corset Top; Watch

Vaani Kapoor has been serving one hot look after another during the promotions of Shamshera. On Wednesday, the actress joined Ranbir Kapoor for the promotions of the film on the sets of Dance Deewane Junior. Vaani opted for a stylish look for the day and added an element of bold to it.

The actress was seen wearing a peach sheer corset top which she paired with a matching pair of pants. Vaani looked gorgeous as she tied her hair into a half ponytail and posed for the cameras. A video of Vaani from the sets of the reality show was shared on Instagram by the paparazzo and fans showered the comments section with praises. “Gorgeous Vaani," a fan commented. “Looking beautiful," added another. A few also dropped fire emojis.

Vaani and Ranbir joined Neetu Kapoor for the finale of Dance Deewane Junior. The episode is being shot in Mumbai on Wednesday with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash handling hosting duties.

Shamshera is Vaani and Ranbir’s first film together. The Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt. Speaking with News18.com, Vaani opened up about how she came on board the film. “I have tremendous respect for Karan. I loved his movie Agneepath. I understand his sensibilities and aesthetics and I admire those. When he offered me the film, I saw the kind of arc he had for my character. She is not just there to be used as a prop in the film. It’s very little disclosed in the trailer but once the film comes out, the audience will see a very different look and dimension to this character," she said.

Shamshera is set to arrive in cinemas on July 22. The film stars Ranbir in a double role while Vaani plays his younger version’s love interest. The film stars Sanjay Dutt in a negative shade.

