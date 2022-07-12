Vaani Kapoor: My Character In Shamshera Is Not Just There To Be Used As A Prop | Exclusive

Vaani Kapoor is all praise for director Karan Malhotra for writing and visualising her character so well in Shamshera. She says that the audience will get to see her in a very different light. A Yash Raj Films’ production Shamshera is a period action drama which stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role of father and son. It also features Sanjay Dutt.

Vaani, who recently earned critical acclaim for her performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, says that she feels fortunate to be cast alongside two great acting talents like Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt.

Elaborating on coming on board Shamshera, Vaani tells us, “I have tremendous respect for Karan. I loved his movie Agneepath. I understand his sensibilities and aesthetics and I admire those. When he offered me the film, I saw the kind of arc he had for my character. She is not just there to be used as a prop in the film. It’s very little disclosed in the trailer but once the film comes out, the audience will see a very different look and dimension to this character."

“I have not been a part of such cinematic experience before. Also, the fact that it has Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in it made it more exciting for me to come on board the film. It’s a dream cast and a great opportunity," adds Vaani.

Though Vaani made her acting debut with Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, she has only done a handful of films in nearly 10 years of her film career. However, the actress says that she is quite happy and satisfied with the way her career has shaped up, considering she didn’t have any connection in the industry.

“There have been a lot of times when I felt lost, especially when the kind of work you want to be part of goes to somebody else. You just wonder, ‘Why is it not coming to me? I can see myself doing this or perhaps better.’ But I can’t compare my career to someone else or vice and versa. It’s a gamble at the end of the day."

Vaani continues, “What I go with is my instinct and gut feeling and things that make me happy or sad as an actor. I don’t want to look back in life and be like, ‘Oh, I made that choice out of pressure, fear, or insecurity then I will fumble. It will not satisfy me. I would definitely make more money by doing that and perhaps be more popular and more seen on various platforms if I do x number of films but will all of those films work? What if people might think what disaster films she is picking for herself. These are all gambles you take. So, whatever films that have come my way as an individual, I have tried to make the best and right most choice for myself by staying true to myself."

Shamshera is set to arrive in cinemas on July 22.

