Vaani Kapoor Drops Sexy Pics in Bralette & Skirt After Fans Choose Ghungroo Over Besharam Rang

Vaani Kapoor dropped sexy photos of herself in a lilac bralette and skirt with a thigh-high slit, a few hours after fans compared Ghungroo with Besharam Rang.

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 11:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Fans compare Vaani Kapoor's song Ghungroo with Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang.
Vaani Kapoor has taken the internet by storm with her latest photo shoot. The actress dropped a series of sexy photos of herself wearing a lilac bralette and skirt with a thigh-high skirt. Vaani’s post came a few hours after fans compared her and Hrithik Roshan’s song Ghungroo with Pathaan new song Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

Vaani looked sizzling hot as she struck a sensuous pose for her photo shoot inspired by the OG Kim Kardashian. Her photos went viral as soon as she posted them on her account, with fans flooding the comment section with fire emojis. Vaani dropped the photos with the caption, “Mood [nail polish emoji] Inspired by the OG @kimkardashian [kiss emoji]."

Meanwhile, hours after the music video of Besharam Rang was launched, netizens began comparing it to War song Ghungroo which was picturised on Hrithik and Vaani. A section of the internet pointed out that Vaani did a far better job in Ghungroo than Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after four years. This is also Deepika’s fourth film with Shah Rukh. The action thriller also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

first published: December 13, 2022, 11:35 IST
last updated: December 13, 2022, 11:41 IST
