Vaani Kapoor Says Ayushmann Khurrana Romances With Lot of Emotions, Kapil Sharma Reacts

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to release in theatres on December 10, 2021. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie follows the story of Manu (Ayushmann), a bodybuilder from Chandigarh who falls in love with Maanvi (Vaani), a Zumba teacher. Both the actors and director recently paid a visit to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film and, as one can expect, what followed was a series of jokes and some hearty laughs.

SET India released a promo of the upcoming episode which will entail Kapil flirting with Vaani, and banter between the host and Ayushmann. In the promo, Ayushmann, on seeing Kapil taking the host’s seat, jokes that he thought

Advertisement

Kapil will be occupying the seat next to Vaani. Kapil, reciprocating in his own style, said, “Nahi mujhe laga tha ye (Vaani) idhar aayengi” (I thought she was going to sit to me). The audience including the judge Archana Puran Singh burst out into peals of laughter.

Continuing the environment lighter, Kapil poked Ayushmann that the actor has worked with Vaani for around 40-50 days during the film, but he only gets to spend only 1-2 hours with her on the show. “Gareeb aadmi ka itna hi hai (A poor man only has this much),” Kapil quipped while explaining his situation. Ayushmann was quick to respond, saying, “Aisi Gareebi bhagwan sabhi ko de (may god bless everyone with this poverty),” prompting another round of laughter.

Advertisement

As Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a romantic drama film, Kapil asked Vaani Kapoor about what Ayushmann is better at - emotional or romantic scenes. The actress, too, was on point with her reply as she said that Ayushmann does romance with a lot of emotion. Ayushmann quickly intervened saying romance is also an emotion to which Kapil responded, “Mere mein yeh wala emotion bohot zyada hai (I have an overload of this emotion in me).”

Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently in its third season which started airing on August 21, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.