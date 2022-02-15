Vaani Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Her Hot Bikini Avatar; See Photo

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is all set to welcome the summer, as the actress set the temperature soaring on social media by sharing her steamy picture of herself in a sexy attire. The Befikre actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and treated her fans to a hot picture of herself donning a yellow bikini.

The 33-year-old star never ceases a chance to impress her fans and she did the same with her latest photograph on the photo-and-video-sharing-platform. The snap sees the actress as she looks breathtakingly beautiful with her honey blonde tresses open in the air. The actress wore a yellow bikini that with a white mesh skirt over it. Donning nude make up, and winged eyeliner, Vaani Kapoor oozed oomph in the stunning click. The actress displayed her toned physique and lean legs as she striked a killer pose for the lens.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Summer preview,"and added a bright sun and clap board emoticons. The post on Instagram garnered more than 1 million likes, with scores of fans leaving heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Advertisement

Vaani Kapoor is an avid social media user and often shares tids and bits of her professional and personal life by sharing intriguing pictures and videos on social media.

After making a promising big-screen debut with Yash Raj Film’s rom-com Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Vaani Kapoor has done only five films in her eight-year-long career. Last year was the first time that she has had two releases (Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui). While she was appreciated for her performance in Bell Bottom, Kapoor received amazing praises both from the critics as well as the audience for playing a transwoman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui along with Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from this, she is gearing up for Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The period- action drama also stars Sanjay Dutt. On the other hand, Varun’s upcoming films for 2022 include the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo followed by Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. He also has a film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani under his kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.