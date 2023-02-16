To make your upcoming weekend more special, the Indian entertainment industry has a lot to offer — from supernatural tales to suspense thrillers. Here’s a list of the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies releasing in theatres this week.

Vaathi

It is an upcoming period action-drama film, directed by Venky Atluri and stars Dhanush and Samyuktha in lead roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 17 in Tamil and Telugu. The film is titled Sir in the Telugu version, and Vaathi in the Tamil version. The movie’s storyline revolves around a young man, who faces a difficult time as he struggles against the privatisation of education. The film’s music has been scored by GV Prakash Kumar and is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya.

Bakasuran

Another Tamil language action-thriller Bakasuran is releasing on Friday, February 17. Directed and written by Mohan G, the film features K Selvaraghavan and Nataraja Subramanian in lead roles. The cast also includes Radha Ravi, K Rajan, Saravana Subbiah, Mansoor Ali Khan and Devadarshini Chetan. The storyline of the film centres around a prostitution racket that is being run via an online app.

Shehzada

Bollywood film Shehzada, starring Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is slated to hit theatres on February 17. The romantic-action film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The movie’s story revolves around a young man (Bantu) and his disputes with his family. Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, released in 2020.

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Kashmira Pardeshi, the Telugu romantic-comedy drama will hit the screens on February 18 on Maha Shivratri. Produced by Bunny Vasu, the film’s music is composed by Chaitan Bhardwaj. The movie’s story is all about two lovely couples, and how things turn upside down in their life. Can they have a happy life together?

Sridevi Shoban Babu

Santosh Sobhan and Gouri G Kishan-starrer Sridevi Shoban Babu is slated to release on February 18. The upcoming Telugu romantic-drama is written and directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala. The film is produced by Megastar Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter Sushmita Konidela, under the banners of Gold Box Entertainment.

