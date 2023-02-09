The Trailer of Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual SIR or Vaathi has been released. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and is being made under the leading production house Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

The trailer reveals that Dhanush will be playing the role of a government school teacher named Bala in the film. It shows that when the chairman of a private educational institution announces the adoption of several government colleges to provide better education to students in rural areas, Dhanush is one of the lecturers who is sent as a faculty. He then falls in love with a teacher played by Samyuktha Menon who believes that they will do some good for the college. However, Dhanush starts fighting against the education mafia, when he realizes the real intention of sending them to rural areas. Watch the trailer here:

The trailer assures a hard-hitting social drama that throws light on several issues that distress the education segment. The dialogues are thought-provoking and at times whistle worthy too. The dialogue, “Dabbu Elagaina Sampadinchukovachu… Kaanee Maryada Chaduvu Mathrame Sampadinchi Peduthundi…" uttered by Dhanush is truly punchy.

Dhanush fits the part of a junior lecturer well. The role offers him various emotions that complete a commercial hero outing, and there’s more. It’s not completely a serious role. Samyuktha Menon is good as his colleague. Samuthirakani is at his usual best as the antagonist. The presence of Hyper Aadi assures a good dose of comedy.

Talking about the film, Venky Atluri recently shared how his childhood incidents inspired him to make this film. “I finished my class in 12th around 1998. That’s when the private schools were really flourishing and were slowly taking over the government schools. It had become a big issue back then and even got the government involved to sort this issue. Some of these events inspired me to make Vaathi," he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Cinematographer J Yuvraj and music director G. V. Prakash Kumar worked in tandem for the best quality in visuals and sound. The production values of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are above standards. The trailer is very impressive and it increases our inquisitiveness to watch the movie in cinemas.

Vaathi or SIR is all set for a grand release worldwide in Telugu and Tamil languages on February 17th.

