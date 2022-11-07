Vaathi's First Song, Written by Dhanush, to Release on November 10

The first song from Dhanush’s eagerly anticipated bilingual film Vaathi, tiled as Sir in Telugu, will be released on November 10. According to an announcement made by the makers on Sunday, Dhanush has written the song in Tamil while Ramajogayya Sastry has penned it in Telugu. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the song and Shweta Menon has sung it.

Kumar, in his tweet, wrote, “The first single from Vaathi SIR Movie written by our Dhanush (Tamil) and Ramajogayya Sastry (Telugu) is all set to release on November 10." Take a look:

Advertisement

In the song’s poster, Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon can be seen looking at each other adorably. It is touted as a romantic number.

Vaathi was officially announced in January this year. The Venky Atluri directorial is being co-produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The film, which also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas, will be released in theatres on February 17, 2023. Earlier the movie was scheduled to come out in December however makers postponed the date to next year.

Advertisement

Vaathi will see Dhanush in a never-seen-before look of a teacher. In 2021, Vijay played a similar role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, which was a super hit. Therefore, Dhanush fans have high expectations from Vaathi. The film’s plot revolves around the educational system and the political issues that arise as a result of it. The movie will be packed with action. This is Dhanush’s first collaboration with director Venky Atluri.

The year 2022 has been fantastic for Dhanush. Thiruchitrambalam and Naane Varuvean, both of his films, were box office smashes. Especially in Naane Varuvean, where he played a dual role, he proved that he is a brilliant actor. Aside from the films at home, The Gray Man, starring Dhanush, was released directly on Netflix and it received positive reviews all over the world.

Read all the Latest Movies News here