Vacation Time: Bigg Boss 15 'Love Birds' Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer Off to Goa

The romance between Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer, who fell in love in the Bigg Boss house during the ongoing season, was termed “showmance". However, days after being evicted from the show, the couple appears to have made their relationship official.

On Thursday, according to reports, Miesha and Ieshaan were spotted at the airport holding hands. According to an Instagram handle, Bollywood pap, the two have left for Goa on a vacation. Miesha sported a white top and black shorts, while Ieshaan was seen in white jeans and a denim jacket.

These two were seen in a romantic mood. A few days ago, in a conversation with News18, the two had openly spoken about their relationship. Miesha said, “We all have the freedom to think whatever we want. People say our relationship was a lie. But if we really wanted to plan something, we could’ve done something better. If our bond was fake, it wouldn’t have been accepted in the first week."

Miesha further asked, “When people can break up even after living together for 10 years, why can’t you fall in love in 3 days?"

“Love does not come with a validity period and expiration date. It happens when it should, and it happened in our case. In the house of Bigg Boss, a week is like a month, you spend 24 hours with each other. We spent a lot of time together which led us to fall in love deeply," she added.

The 15th season of the popular and controversial show, Bigg Boss, is currently underway and it airs on Colors TV every night at 10:30 PM

