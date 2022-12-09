Vadh Review: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta Film Looks Like Byproduct of Drishyam

When I decided to watch ‘Vadh’, from the mere look of the characters, I considered it to be a tale of an old couple trying to make their living. But trust me, the film has nothing to do with it. It is beyond your imagination and expectation.

Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead, Vadh is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. It is a story of a couple - schoolmaster Manjunath and his wife Manju, who sent their son to America only to learn he does not care about them. Therefore, they are left with no other option but to try to make a living back home. However, there’s a twist. They soon become a part of a murder mystery. How? You’ll have to watch it to know it.

What works wonders for Vadh is its gripping storyline. The film keeps the audience hooked and does not let them blink their eye for even a second. It is calm but within that calmness, lies its biggest twists and turns. The plot of the film does not let you predict what will happen next. The moment you try to imagine, ‘Oh! this might happen next’, it only proves you wrong. Therefore, pat on the back of the writers!

However, the overall plot of the film will definitely remind you of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam, but the remake of the Malayalam movie only got better with its sequel. Just like Drishyam, cops in Vadh are aware of the person who has committed a murder but lack evidence against him. Not just this, but the murderer in Vadh is also taking all possible measures to hide the crime to protect his family - another similarity with Drishyam. Thirdly, the murderer in the Sanjay Mishra starrer also has a moral justification for his crime, just like Drishyam. Therefore, Vadh might look like a byproduct of Drishyam.

Sanjay Mishra is a star in Vadh. With this movie, he has proved that he can carry a script on his shoulder single-handedly and that too, with utmost perfection. He plays his role with ease and makes you believe in his character. The film is a must-watch for Sanjay Mishra’s fans. Neena Gupta should have been given more screen time. She only acts as a supporting character and is presented as somebody who is weak-hearted and lacks courage. Maybe, the makers should have done the opposite - presented Manju as bold and fearless while her husband as doubtful. Sounds like an interesting plot?

The film is brutal and gory. Not just a person is killed with a screwdriver but is also chopped into pieces and then burnt. This might leave a certain section of the audience a little disturbed.

Lastly, the title of the film ‘Vadh’ has not been completely justified. The word ‘Vadh’ has something noble, purer connect to it. The scene in which Sanjay’s character justifies ‘Vadh’ does not look satisfactory. For instance, ‘Nayay’ (justice) looks so much more perfect for the movie than ‘Vadh’.

