Vadivelu Shakes a Leg to Kacha Badam As Part of Promotions For Naai Sekar Returns

Tamil actor Vadivelu is coming back to the big screen after a long break with Naai Sekar Returns, which was released today December 9. As most of the comic actor’s fans may have already guessed, the movie directed by Suraj is a spinoff of the eponymous character played by Vadivelu in the 2006 film Thalai Nagaram.

Vadivelu and the team of the film Naai Sekar Returns has been on an extensive promotional spree for the movie. Just a day before the release of the movie, the makers came up with a unique concept as part of a promotional campaign.

The Twitter handle of Lyca Productions, which has bankrolled the film, posted a video of the ace comedian dancing to the popular Kacha Badam song that had taken the internet by storm last year. In the music video released by the film’s producers, Vadivelu can be seen dancing to the song while sporting a bright yellow t-shirt and black trousers. The song has laid the groundwork for the actor’s triumphant return to the big screens by displaying his distinctive body language and motions.

Vadivelu last appeared with Thalapathy Vijay in the 2017 film Mersal before taking a break due to some differences with the Tamil Nadu film industry. He decided to stop acting in movies for a while as a result of conflicts with various directors. His comeback with Naai Sekar Returns will be a treat for his fans.

Meanwhile, talking about the Kacha Badam song was originally sung by a peanut street vendor named Bhuban Badyakar in West Bengal and went viral after a YouTuber remixed it with upbeat music and uploaded it on the net. Bhuban became an overnight sensation after the song was used to make reels globally.

