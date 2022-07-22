Vadivelu to Play a Father Udhayanidhi Stalin-Starrer Maamannan

Vadivelu, who persistently remains in the spotlight of celebrity magazines and tabloids for his comic style and quirky hairstyles, is making a comeback to the industry after four years with Naai Sekar Returns. The Tamil comedian has a couple of more projects lined up.

Meanwhile, reports on his role from director Mari Selvaraj with producer turned actor Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Maamannan has made their way online. Reportedly, Vadivelu will be seen reprising the role of the lead actor’s father in the film. The news has raised expectations of the masses from the film as this will be the first time the actor-comedian plays such a character.

The film also has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles.

The Mari Selvaraj directorial is backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, and features music by AR Rahman. The technical team of the project consists of Selva RK handling the editing, while Theni Eswar has been roped in to take care of cinematography. Dhilip Subbarayan and Sandy master are faces behind action choreography and dance choreography, respectively.

Apart from Naai Sekar Returns and Maamannan, the popular actor-comedian also has Chandramukhi 2, which will be headlined by him along with Raghava Lawrence. P Vasu will be helming the project, who also directed the first part starred Rajinikanth. The film is under production and will soon go on to the floors.

MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose music, whereas RD Rajasekhar and Thotta Tharani are the faces behind the camera and production design of the film. Muhammed is the editor and Jakes Bejoy is the music director.

Vadivelu has been entertaining Tamil fans with his comedy for over 30 years. He has worked in several blockbuster films and co-starred with all of the major actors in the industry.

