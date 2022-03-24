Vaibhav Tatwawadi’s Dance Rehearsal Video is a Sight to Behold

Vaibhav Tatwawadi is a popular name in the Marathi film industry. An ardent social media enthusiast, Vaibhav keeps sharing updates, which includes videos, photos and details related to his work.

Now, Vaibhav has shared a video of his dance rehearsal on social media which has received a lot of love and appreciation from his fans. In the rehearsal video, Vaibhav is seen shaking a leg to the famous Marathi song Lagnalu sung by Kaustubh Gaikwad and Janardan Khandalkar from the movie Boyz. He is accompanied by a woman in the video.

Fans have made a bee-line to the comment space to share their reaction. Comments like “wow" and “too good" can be seen in the comments section along with an array of heart emojis. “Mr Perfect," one user wrote while another said he couldn’t wait for the original video of the song that Vaibhav is rehearsing for. Another comment said, “I want to dance with you too."

Vaibhav has appeared in many Marathi films like Shortcut, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi and Cheater. Vaibhav made his debut with the Marathi movie Fakta Ladh Mhana in 2011.

Vaibhav has also worked in a couple of Bollywood movies including Hunterrr, Bajirao Mastani, Lipstick Under my Burkha and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. His performance in the last movie was well acclaimed.

Recently, Vaibhav Tatwawadi’s movie Pondicherry was released in cinemas. It is the first film in India to be shot completely on a smartphone and screened in cinemas. Directed by Sachin Kundalkar, the film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Vaibhav Tatvwadi, Amrita Khanvilkar, Neena Kulkarni, Mahesh Manjrekar and Gaurav Ghatanekar among others.

