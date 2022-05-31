Vaidehi Parshurami's New Hairstyle Catches The Attention Of Her Fans

Marathi actor Vaidehi Parshurami has already won the hearts of the audience with her performance on the big screen. The actor is very much active on social media as well, and she recently shared a hair transformation video on Instagram. She went with a different hair look and wrote, “Change is good!" She looked adorable with bangs and red coloured hair.

Netizens have showered likes and comments on this new look of Vaidehi. Within a day, the video got over 40,000 likes and more than 2 lakh views. Not only fans but many of her celebrity friends have also commented on her post.

One user said, “Vaidehi, you are a doll,", while another compared her to Genelia Deshmukh.

Vaidehi was part of the film Zombivali, which was released on January 26 and was well-received by the audience. This was the first zombie film to be made in Marathi. Along with Vaidehi Parashurami, Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar, and Trupti Khamkar were also in the lead roles. Now, the film is streaming on the Zee5 OTT platform.

Speaking about her role in the movie, Vaidehi said, “I fell in love with the concept only when I read the story of the movie. Corona had caused many setbacks in the shooting of the movie. But waiting for the movie was different. I am sure that this film will win the hearts of all."

