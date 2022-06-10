Karnataka
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
JDS
--
Maharashtra
0/6 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
SS
--
NCP
--
Rajasthan
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Haryana
0/2 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 101
UPA 44
OTH 73
27
Home » News » Movies » Vaidehi’s Death in Star Pravah Show Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Ahe Makes Audiences Emotional

Vaidehi’s Death in Star Pravah Show Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Ahe Makes Audiences Emotional

The comment section was full with audiences applauding the acting of child artist Avni Taywade, who plays the role of Swara.
The comment section was full with audiences applauding the acting of child artist Avni Taywade, who plays the role of Swara.

With the death of Vaidehi’s character, actress Urmilla Kothare has left Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: June 10, 2022, 18:26 IST

Marathi television show Tujesh Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, has struck a chord with the audiences due to its poignant story line of a singer mother, Vaidehi, trying to help her daughter, Swara, to realise of dream of becoming a singer. The television series, which airs on Star Pravah, is now going through an emotional twist in the plot. Vaidehi has died in an accident leaving her daughter Swara alone and she cries inconsolably remembering her mother. The latest promo of the show gives a glimpse into the sad twist in the story and it has made the audiences emotional as well.

In the video shared on Instagram, Swara can be seen sitting under a tree and crying recalling all happy times spent with her mother. Swara says that mother taught all the necessary tasks to be done properly. The only thing that mother didn’t teach was how to live without her. Swara breaks into tears while saying this. Swara’s maternal uncle sees this and he also becomes emotional.

Advertisement

The comment section was full with audiences applauding the acting of child artist Avni Taywade, who plays the role of Swara.

Advertisement

The latest released promo shows Swara’s maternal uncle consoling her. Swara is demotivated to pursue her dream of becoming a singer after Vaidehi’s death. Swara is motivated by uncle that she should not lose her courage. He consoles Swara saying that she should never consider herself alone as he is still with her. Overwhelmed with emotions, he shows Swara a star saying that Vaidehi is still watching her and showering her blessings.

Advertisement

Urmilla Kothare who played the role of Vaidehi, has left Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe with the death of the character. There were rumours that Urmila will exit from this serial but it was not officially confirmed.

Urmila had surprised fans by making her comeback to this show after 12 years. Such an early exit has surprised the fans, who were waiting to see more of Urmila’s presence in Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

  • Tags:
first published: June 10, 2022, 18:26 IST