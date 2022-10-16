Vaishali Takkar Passes Away: YRKKH Actress' Last Instagram Posts Were Comedy Reels and Navratri Bashes

In a heartbreaking turn of events, television actress Vaishali Takkar has passed away. The 29-year-old actress was reportedly found dead in her Indore home. Although not much has been revealed about her death, it is said that a suicide note has been recovered from the spot. While the police have registered a case and are investigating her death, fans have flooded her Instagram posts with condolences messages.

Fans are revisiting her last post, which featured the actress making a fun, comedy reel. In the video, Vaishali was seen lipsyncing to a comic bit. She was telling her to pretend boyfriend/lover that she would give her life for him, singing the lines from the song Dil Jigar Nazar Kya Hai. In return, she was told to return his Rs 500 before giving him anything else, leaving her fans in splits.

Another video that has caught her followers’ attention is a video in which she was joking that she was playing with a fan on a boring Sunday afternoon. Fans are also revisiting her recent posts in which she was seen decking up for Navaratri celebrations.

Check out her final few posts on Instagram:

Vaishali made her television debut playing Sanjana Singh (Sanju) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2015. She was then seen in Yeh Vaada Raha and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. However, she shot to fame when she played the role of Anju aka Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was also seen in shows like Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Manmohini 2. She was currently seen in Rakshabandhan.

