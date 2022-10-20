Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: Prime Accused Rahul Navlani Arrested By Indore Police

Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in the Vaishali Takkar suicide case, was arrested on Wednesday near Indore, Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) Hariyanayaran Chari Mishra said, adding that a reward of Rs 5,000 and a lookout circular were issued against him at all the airports.

“Three teams of police were sent to different states to nab him. Today, he was arrested near Indore," he added.

TV actress Vaishali died by suicide at her residence in Indore on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navalani, who is also the former boyfriend of the late actress.

In the note, Vaishali accused Rahul of torturing her mentally. Vaishali returned to Mumbai in April, this year. The actress was planning her wedding, which was supposed to happen in December or January. Rahul was also adamant about getting their wedding called off. He even sent personal photos of himself with the actress to her fiancée Mitesh Gor to break the marriage.

The Tejaji Nagar Police have booked both Rahul and his wife Disha sections 306 (Abetment of Suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly persuading the actress to kill herself.

Earlier, Vaishali’s mother told the reporters that the actress wrote that she would get justice only after Rahul was punished.

Vaishali became a household name for her acting chops in Hindi daily soaps, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.

