Vaishali Takkar's Brother Reveals Actress Loved Her Eyes, Were Donated Before Cremation

Late actress Vaishali Takkar’s family fulfilled her wish and donated her eyes before her cremation on October 16. Sharing details about the same, her brother revealed how the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame used to often talk about donating eyes post her death.

“Vaishali loved her eyes and often used to say that she would like to donate her eyes after her death. She had told the same to her mother as well. The family before her cremation on Sunday donated her eyes to the district health authorities so that someone else could see this world with her beautiful eyes," her brother said as quoted by E-Times.

For the unversed, Vaishali Takkar died by suicide and was found dead at her Indore home on October 15. A suicide note was also recovered from her place which suggested that she was stressed and being harassed by her neighbour. Later, the prime accused in the case - Rahul Navlani was arrested. Both, Rahul and his wife Disha Navlani have been booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Rahul, who is Vaishali’s neighbour, his name was mentioned by the victim in her suicide note recovered by the police during the investigation. The victim has mentioned that Rahul was harassing her, because of which she took this extreme step. She was about to get married and Rahul troubled her for that," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti-ur Rehman said earlier.

Meanwhile, actor Vikas Sethi who worked with Vaishali in Sasural Simar Ka revealed how the actress was planning to tie the knot soon and had planned to visit Mumbai soon for shopping. “She partied with us a week before May 12 to celebrate my birthday in advance, as she was leaving for her hometown, Indore. She was the life of every party. She was jovial and a lot of fun," he told E-Times.

Vaishali became a household name after she featured in several popular shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.

