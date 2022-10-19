'Vaishali Will Get Justice Only If...': Actress' Mother Anu Takkar

Anu Takkar, the mother of TV actress Vaishali Takkar who died by suicide, has demanded justice for her daughter. Vaishali was found dead at her Indore residence on Sunday afternoon. Speaking to the reporters, the actress’ mother alleged that her neighbour Rahul Navlani would disturb Vaishali and his wife believed her daughter was the reason behind her failed marriage.

Her mother also stated, “Vaishali has written that she will get justice only after Rahul will be punished."

“We did not have any clue that she would take such a drastic step all of a sudden," she added.

Vaishali went back to Indore from Mumbai in April this year. Her mother also mentioned that while they were planning her wedding, which was supposed to happen in December or January, Rahul was also adamant about getting the wedding called off.

Vaishali was found hanging at her residence in the Sai Bagh colony in Indore, under the limits of Tejaji Police Station, informed an official on Sunday. The official also said that they recovered a suicide note from the spot, which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI on Sunday that Rahul was Vaishali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicated that he used to harass Vaishali, forcing her to take the extreme step.

“She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case," he added.

According to the police, Rahul fled after locking his house and they are currently trying to locate him.

Vaishali grew to fame with acting chops in Hindi daily soap operas, including Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.

