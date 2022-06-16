Vaishnav Tej Sign His Next With Trivikram But There's A Catch

Telugu actor Panja Vaishnav Tej came into the limelight after delivering a blockbuster hit with his debut film Uppena. Now, to his fans’ excitement, the actor has signed an upcoming project with Trivikram. However, the film will be directed by Srikanth and produced by director Trivikram.

The film will be a joint production under Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments. An official announcement will be made soon. Actress Sree Leela will be paired with Vaishnav Tej in the movie. The film will also have Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

Aakashavaani, which is popularly known for exclusive Telugu information, recently tweeted and confirmed the news. They tweeted a photo of Vassishnav Tej and Sree Leela and wrote, “Vassishnav Tej and Sreela’s mass action film will be directed by debutant Srikanth, Sithara Entertainments producing the film. More details about the film soon.

Meanwhile, Tej will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The movie is directed by Gireesaaya. It features Ketika and Panja Vaishnav Tej in the lead roles. The makers have just finished shooting and they will release the film soon.

In the meantime, the team has released a song from the film. This song has been written by Srimani and sung by Shankar Mahadevan. The music was provided by Devi Sri Prasad.

Vaishnav Tej made his first on-screen appearance as a child artist in 2003 in the movie Johnny, directed by and starring his maternal uncle Pawan Kalyan. As a child actor, he also appeared in Shankar Dada MBBS and Andarivaadu.

