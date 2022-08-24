Vaishnav Tej's Next Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Promises A Family Entertainer; Trailer Out

Telugu Actor Vaishnav Tej will entertain the audience next with his Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, which hits the big screen on September 2. The trailer of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga was released on Tuesday, and the first glimpse promises a romantic drama with a stellar star cast, including Naveen Chandra, Ketika Sharma, Penmatsa Subbaraju and others. This trailer has amassed more than 38 Lakh views.

The trailer shows how Rishi and Radha developed a dislike for each other when they were kids. This continues even when they grow up. How situations turn around and they soon develop a fondness for each other forms the crux of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

The trailer received appreciation from the audience. One user conveyed his best wishes to the entire team of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. This user also wished that the team churns out another hit after the film Uppena. Uppena narrated the story of a man from a fishing community falling in love with the village head’s daughter. The biggest obstacle in their love story was the village head, who strongly opposed their marriage.

Another user applauded the trailer but expressed anguish over slapping scenes shown in it. This person wrote that such scenes must be avoided. Not just in Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, such scenes should be avoided in other Telugu films too.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad’s name is also associated with Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, taking the excitement quotient a notch up. The audience is happy that Vaishnav is coming up with a family entertainer. Actors Akhil Akkineni and Mahesh Babu’s fans also wished Vaishnav well for Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra has produced this film.

Vaishnav was last seen in the film Konda Polam directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Konda Polam narrated the story of Nallamala forest-based shepherds. They protect their sheep from predators and red sandalwood smugglers.

The film was praised for its subject and treatment. It showed how shepherds have to survive amid all kinds of difficulties in forests.

