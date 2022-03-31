Vaishnav Tej's Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga to Hit Theatres on July 1

Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma-starrer Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga will hit the theatres on July 1. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is helmed by Gireeshayya, who directed Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

BVSN Prasad has produced the film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP.

In the Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma will be seen playing Rishi and Radha, respectively. They will play a young romantic couple from college. Earlier, in February, the makers of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga released the first single from the film.

The song titled, Telusa Telusa, is composed by music composer Devi Sri Prasad. The romantic number depicts the adorable chemistry between Vaishnav and Ketika. Shankar Mahadevan has sung the song, while its lyrics have been penned by Sri Mani.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga teaser, which featured Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma as passionate lovers, was released in January.

Vaishnav Tej had first appeared as a child actor in the film Johnny, which was released in 2003. The film was directed by Vaishnav’s maternal uncle Pawan Kalyan, who also starred in the film.

Telugu film Uppena, which was released last year, marked Vaishnav’s debut as the lead actor. The film featured Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi also appeared in the film in a key role.

Uppena was released theatrically on 12 February 2021 and was commercially successful at the box office. Uppena became the highest-grossing Telugu film for a debut actor, surpassing the record of Chirutha starring Ramcharan.

Tej’s second film Konda Polam was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Rakul Preet Singh was cast as the female lead in the film while Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Nassar played supporting roles.

The film was released on 8 October 2021. Konda Polam was declared a commercial failure.

Ketika made her Tollywood debut with Romantic produced by Puri Jagannadh. She also featured in the Telugu sports drama Lakshya released in 2021.

