Vakeel Saab Actor Anjali Confirms Her Part in Ram Charan’s RC15

Actor Anjali has confirmed that she will be a part of Shankar directorial RC15, starring Ram Charan. Anjali was previously seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab. She recently shared a couple of pictures in the black floral print outfit from sets of RC15 on her Instagram, confirming her role in the film.

Expressing her excitement for being part of this big-budget film RC15, she posted, “Get a job you don’t need a vacation from. On my way to #rc15 sets."

In addition to this, S J Suryah has also been brought on board to be a part of the film RC15. She will be essaying the role of a villain.

The first look poster for RC15 featuring the core team members was unveiled by the makers of the film recently. However, it was unclear if Anjali was part of the film. Now that the actor has confirmed her inclusion, the audience is waiting to see her role in this upcoming movie.

The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. Further, actors like Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra will be seen in some pivotal roles. While S.Thaman is handling the music, S Thirunavukarasu is tasked with camera work and Tirru cinematography. On March 27, the makers of RC1 5 will unveil the first look and title of the film.

According to sources, the second schedule of the film is going on the floors in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. In September last year, the team finished shooting the first schedule in Maharashtra at Pune, Satara and Phaltan.

RC15, directed by Shankar and backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, is reportedly an action-political drama, marking Ram Charan and Shankar’s first joint venture.

