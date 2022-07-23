Vakeel Saab Fame Ananya Nagalla Looks Stunning In Her Latest Colorful Outfit

Telugu film Vakeel Saab fame Ananya Nagalla is a true diva. From her acting skills to her fashion statement, she nails it. She often delights her fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself. Recently, Ananya shared a beautiful picture from her latest photoshoot, which set the internet on fire.

In the photo, the actress is seen in a multi-coloured check print sleeveless mini dress. Featuring a plunging V neckline along with bow detailing, she chose minimal makeup with blushy cheeks and pink lips. For accessories, she opted for simple hoop earrings. Sharing the photo on her Instagram Ananya wrote, “Colourful, isn’t it?" The post has gone viral with more than 72,000 likes and her fans showered tremendous love in the comments section of her post.

Advertisement

On May 28, Ananya shared a scintillating picture in a tie-dye co-ord set teamed up with a lavender cap and white sports shoes. Fans just loved the post and showered love emojis in the comment box. The post received 148,446 likes on Instagram.

On the professional front, the actress mainly appears in Telegu films. She made her acting debut in 2019, with Mallesham. The movie was based on the life of Chintakindi Mallesham and was written and directed by Raj R. After this, Ananya was nominated for the prestigious SIIMA Awards For Best Debut Telegu.

Advertisement

After making her debut, Ananya went on to play the role of Divya Nayak in the super hit film Vakeel Saab. This movie was a breakthrough in Ananya’s career. Her role was loved by the viewers.

The film featured a stellar cast that included Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Niveda Thomas, and Prakash Raj. The movie was released on Amazon Prime.

Coming up next, Ananya will be seen in director Gunashekar’s upcoming project Shaakuntalam. This is a mythological drama bankrolled by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Dil Raju Productions. The movie will feature Samantha and Dev Mohan in the tutorial role.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here