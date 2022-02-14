>Valentine’s Day 2022: The love month has officially begun and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Many are wondering how to spend this special day as COVID-19 restrictions have hindered the outdoor plans for most of them. You can always plan a romantic candlelight date for your special one at home. But, nothing can beat topping the special evening off with a romantic movie while cuddling on the couch.

Do you love a heartwarming romantic movie but have probably finished the list of the best watches from Bollywood as well as Hollywood during this quarantine? Do not worry, as we bring you some of the best South Indian romance movies revolving around glorious love stories that you will enjoy, despite the language barrier:

Roja

This Tamil classic is one of the best works by Mani Ratnam to date and has been rated 8.2 on IMDB. The movie is considered one of Mani Ratnam’s best love stories.

Arya

Allu Arjun’s Arya was the blockbuster hit of 2004 and has garnered 7.8 on IMDB. And without a doubt, this Telugu film will make girls fall in love with Allu Arjun.

Kumbalangi Nights

This 2019 Malayalam blockbuster garnered 8.6 on IMDB and has Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. You can also enjoy the movie on Amazon Prime.

Sammohanam

The new age romantic drama was one of the biggest hits of 2018. The Telugu blockbuster has Aditi Rao Haydari and Sudheer Babu in the lead roles.

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

One of the biggest hits of 2014, this Malayalam coming of age romantic comedy has won three Kerala State Film Awards and has a 7.7 rating on IMDb. Fans can also enjoy this sweet innocent love story on Disney+ Hotstar.

Thattathin Marayathu

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Thattathin Marayathu was one of the major blockbusters of 2012 that displays the struggles of inter-caste relationships.

Dia

This critically acclaimed romantic drama is in the Kannada language and has been one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020. You can enjoy the movie with your partner on Amazon Prime.

