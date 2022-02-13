Valentine's Day 2022: Crash Landing On You, Goblin and More Romantic K-Dramas to Watch on Your Date Night

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us and what better way than to celebrate love with cheesy, romantic K-dramas! There are a bunch of Valentine’s Day date ideas that you could experiment with, such as a one-day trip to a hill station close by or a dinner date at a fancy restaurant. However, with Covid-19 unfortunately still looming over us, the option of Netflix and chill at home isn’t a bad idea either!

A tub of popcorn, comfy jammies and a good K-drama could help you’ll spend more time together. To make things easy for you, we’ve listed a few shows that would serve as a breezy watch with your date on Valentine’s Day. Here’s a look:

>- Crash Landing On You

With Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin getting married, how about binging the show that brought them together in the first place? Crash Landing On You not only serves as a breezy watch but the couple’s on-screen chemistry also makes you root for them until the end.

>- Romance is a Bonus Book

If you’ve been by your Mr Right’s side for the longest of time and only realised it much recently then Romance Is A Bonus Book is your go-to pick. The show revolves around Lee Na-young and Lee Jong-suk, who are friends since they were kids but it is only after Lee Na-young has a bitter divorce eventually lands up at Lee Jong-suk’s doorstep. As the show proceeds, she realises he was her perfect man all along.

>Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo serves as a great example of how healthy relationships should be. The show revolves around weightlifter Kim Bok-joo (Lee Sung-kyung) who develops a crush on Jung Joon‑hyung’s (Nam Joo-hyuk) brother. While Joon-hyung tries to help her win him over, she realises that the relationship isn’t going to work. Helping her overcome it, Joon-hyung falls for her and eventually wins her over. The show is bound to give you butterflies in the tummy.

>Goblin

Regarded as one of the best romantic dramas in recent years, Goblin is a fantasy show focusing on a soldier (Gong Yoo) from the Goryeo Dynasty who lives on for nine centuries as a curse from the gods. Only his bride (Kim Go-eun) can relieve him of his never-ending life. When he meets her, she turns out to be a teenager who has the ability to speak to ghosts. They realise that she is his bride and can help him depart to the afterlife. But when the time comes, he is unable to bring himself to leave her for he has fallen for her. The gods and a grim reaper get involved, making the drama an entertaining watch.

>Descendants of the Sun

If you have been a K-drama fanatic in the pre-pandemic life, you already know why this is on the list. But if you are a relatively newer K-drama viewer, Descendants of the Sun is among the must-watch shows from the last decade. The show, featuring the famous Song-Song couple - Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo - deals with a little more realistic take on romance. Song Joong-ki plays elite special forces team captain who is mostly on the ground and falls for a doctor played by Song Hye-kyo. Their dates are often abrupted by their work. Coincidentally, they are placed in a war-zone country and their love blooms there.

Which show are you planning on watching?

