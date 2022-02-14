Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love. People who are madly in love find each day to be romantic and new. But still, the air breathes differently when it’s V-day. The couples wait for this day the whole year just to feel the freshness of love once again. Valentine’s week has a different magic in itself. People go on dates, organise surprises and do grand gestures to make their partner feel special.

>ALSO READ: Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Day of Love

Advertisement

Music plays a very important role in making the atmosphere romantic. If a romantic Bollywood song is getting played in the background, the aura of the room changes automatically. If you are at a dinner date, then a live band builds up the mood very well and music during long drives just takes you to another world. To celebrate love with the power of music, we have curated a list of 5 love songs which will make you fall in love all over again this Valentine’s Day.

Ek din – Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu

If you have seen ‘Little Things Season 3’, then this song has already found a spot in your V-day playlist. The 90s song from movie Yes Boss featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla became the song of 2021 when in the series finale of Little Things used the song for wrapping up the cute love story of Dhruv and Kavya. If you too are old school romantic like Dhruv and Kavya, then this melody is all about you.

Advertisement

Tu Mileya – Darshan Raval

The soulful voice of Darshan Rawal, and lyrics of Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma have created magic for all the love birds. If you want to tell your partner how much you love them, dedicate this song to them.

Advertisement

Raatan Lambiyan - Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur

Dimple Cheena and Vikram Batra’s love story has given us major love goals. Doing justice to it, Tanishk Bagchi has given us the love song of the year. The magical voices of Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur want us to hug our partners really tight after listening to the song from Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Advertisement

Aashiq Tera – Sohail Sen

The song from the movie ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ just let our inner happiness flow. The simple music and meaningful lyrics are relatable for all the lovers.

Rait Zara Si - Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati

As soon as the song was released, it just created a special place in the hearts of all. A.R Rahman never fails to leave his mark on the films he gives music to. The trangi song from the film ‘Atrangi Re’ pulled the heart core romantics from us.

Just play your go to song this Valentine’s Day and enjoy the day with your partner!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.