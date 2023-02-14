Valentine’s Day 2023: 7 Must-watch Romantic Bollywood Movies for Couples to Watch on February 14

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2023: Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is here. For the celebration of this day of love, some couples go out on a date while others prefer spending quality time with their partner, watching some movies and ordering in. If you are also from the second group and want to spend your Valentine’s Day with your loved one, we have got some romantic movie recommendations. Because nothing celebrates love like Bollywood movies do.

ALSO READ: Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Shayari to Share on February 14

Advertisement

Here are seven romantic Bollywood films that you can watch with your partner for a movie date.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Come, fall in love (again) with dialogues like ‘Palat’, ‘Bade Bade Deshon Mein Aise Choti Choti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hai Senorita’ and ‘Jaa Simran Jee Le Apni Zindagi’. These dialogues have been living in our mind rent-free for decades now. It is one of the cult movies of Indian Cinema and celebrates love in its truest form.

Aditya Chopra’s directorial revolves around Raj meeting Simran in Europe and following her all the way back to Punjab, love makes its presence known. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, and Parmeet Sethi among many others.

Advertisement

Jab We Met (2007)

Imtiaz Ali’s one-of-a-kind love story is a must-watch for all the romantics out there. The movie gave us the most memorable character- Geet, a chatty Sikhni from Bathinda, who comes across a heartbroken businessman Aditya Kashyap. The movie is about coming across love when you least expect it. Jab We Met stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saumya Tandon, and others.

Silsila (1981)

Advertisement

Silsila is a cult classic delivered by the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. From singing the melodious tune ‘Dekha ek khwab’ to repeating Amitabh Bachchan’s famous and romantic dialogue “Mei aur meri tanhai’. The movie still lives fresh in all our minds due to its stellar star cast and phenomenal acting.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Who was St. Valentine and why do we celebrate on February 14?

The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar and many others. The story is about Amit who sacrificed his love and marries his deceased brother’s pregnant fiancée. However, when he crosses paths with his ex-flame, he gives in to his desires.

Advertisement

Kuch Kuch Hota Hain (1998)

‘Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai, aur pyaar wo bhi ek baar hota hai", became the pledge of the early 2000’s. Karan Johar’s romantic movie offered a love triangle between Tina, Rahul and Anjali. Anjali was in love with her best friend Rahul, who was head over heels in love with Tina. However, after many years, Rahul and Tina’s 8-year-old attempts to reunite her father and Anjali. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Archana Puran Singh, and Anupam Kher among others.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Even after being aware of the familial feud, Raj and Rashmi fall in love and decide to elope. Mansoor Khan’s film begins with ‘Gazab ka hai din’ energy and unfortunately ends with ‘Ab hai Judai ka Mausam’. The melodious tracks and the tight storyline will be enough to fill your heart with all emotions. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Alok Nath, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

The Lunchbox (2013)

Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox will make you believe in love and its simplicity. It is a story of a mistaken tiffin delivery that ends up connecting Ila, a young housewife to an older man named Saajan Fernandes. Soon an unusual friendship between the two develops through writing notes to each other. The movie stars Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie made us dance to the beats of ‘Dholi Taaro Dhol’ and made us cry our eyes out. It is the story of Nandini and Sameer who fall in love with each other. However, Nandini gets married to Vanraj, who tries to reunite the two lovers. It is a movie that captures the heartbreak, separation, pain and finding love all over again. The movie is a visual treat and a must-watch for Valentine’s Day. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam movie stars Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Vikram Gokhale.

Read all the Latest Movies News here