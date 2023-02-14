Valentine's Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor Holds Ladylove Malaika Arora Close in Unseen Romantic Pic

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, netizens are flooding social media with mushy wishes for their partners and significant others. Bollywood celebrities are also not behind in showering love on their beaus. Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to drop an unseen romantic photo with his lady love, Malaika Arora. In the polaroid photo, Arjun can be seen hugging Malaika from behind, while the actress keeps her arm on him. They both are twinning in blue in the adorable photo. The couple is all smiles in the cute snap!

Sharing the picture, Arjun left a heart-shaped emoji instead of a caption. Take a look:

As soon as Arjun dropped the post, Malaika took to the comment section to leave heart-shaped emojis. Their industry friends and colleagues, too, left compliments for them. Actress Shruti Haasan. Athiya Shetty and Esha Gupta among others, dropped a couple of emojis.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while. When Malaika posted a loving birthday message to Arjun in 2019, the couple made their relationship official via Instagram. Ever since they have been clicked together several times and they also never shy away from displaying their affection on social media. Be it romantic snaps from their trip or supporting each other for their work, Malaika and Arjun share everything on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora recently hosted her reality show Moving In With Malaika. Arjun Kapoor’s latest film, Kuttey, made a lot of buzz on social media. The film also starred Radhika Madan, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

