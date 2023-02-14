Bigg Boss Marathi’s fourth season ended recently and Akshay Kelkar was declared the season’s winner. In the fourth season of the TV reality show, actress Apurva Nemlekar finished as first runner-up and Kiran Mane finished as second runner-up. The candidates are currently in the spotlight owing to the fame they gained during the show. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Akshay Kelkar shared his love story with Rama.

Do you remember that episode of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 where actor Jeetendra entered the reality show with letters from the families of the contestants? Certainly, you remember it as one of the most emotional episodes of the reality show. For Akshay, the letter was written by his partner Rama with whom he shares a bond for 8 years. It was the first time when the audience saw Akshay getting emotional when Jeetendra read the letter written by Rama.

After reading the letter, Akshay confessed they have kept their relationship private for the last 8 years and Rama is not the real name of his lady love. He further said that Rama’s parents might watch the show and that’s why he doesn’t want to open up about his relationship.

Akshay Kelkar had said, “I hope I will win the show and her family will come to meet me. Rama is not her real name because obviously, it will be harder for her if I tell her real name. I am only yours dear." Although Akshay shared details about his lady love with Apurva Nemlekar. But do you know how Akshay and Rama met? Let us tell you.

Akshay went to an act where he met Rama, a singer. Akshay appreciated her singing. They both met again at a different theatre group but this time Akshay was confident about his feelings for Rama. Akshay Kelkar proposed to Rama twice but got rejected. Now it’s been 8 years since Rama accepted Akshay’s third proposal.

Circling back to the moment when Akshay returned home after lifting the Bigg Boss trophy, the actor shared the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Ghar pe swagat …. { mala yed lavlay } I just can’t stop flaunting her! Aai, thank you for believing."

Akshay can be seen arriving home for the first time with the trophy. In the video, Akshay and his family can be seen celebrating. Additionally, Akshay’s neighbours and supporters can be seen assembling to greet and wish him well. The video shows how anxious the admirers are to take selfies and photos with him that have gathered outside his home. With a plate of aarti in hand, Akshay’s mother can be seen waving toward her son.

