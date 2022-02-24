Valimai: Ajith Kumar Fans' Two Years of 'Thirst' Gets Over With Solo Release

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, features Ajith Kumar alias AK as a cop. The action thriller, which also features Kartikeya and Huma Qureshi in the lead, releases today, February 24, around the world amid much anticipation. The film was highly anticipated by Ajith fans as it has hit the screens over two years after Ajith’s screen performance due to the Covid-19 situation. Theatre owners especially awaited the release of Valimai as the mega film makes a solo release across Tamil Nadu after the financial crisis.

Director H Vinoth has taken the film as a one-liner story, set against the backdrop of full-fledged bike racing scenes, with Ajith cleverly tracking down a bike racing gang involved in anti-social activities, including chain snatching and drug trafficking. The crew, which is very diligent in cinematography and fight scenes, has worked hard to make the film’s fight scenes to Hollywood standards.

Meanwhile, Ajith’s body language and slick looks are a good treat for Ajith fans after a long wait. According to fans, H Vinoth, who has worked hard to provide the experience of watching a Hollywood movie, should also have focused more on the screenplay which would have strengthened the gravity of the film even stronger. Kartikeya, who plays the villain role in the film, seems non-sticky in the minds of Tamil fans as he uses Telugu-speaking verses and his facial expressions are not like that of an elite actor, making the audience a bit irritated.

After the success of ‘Viswasam’, Ajith realised that the sentimental scenes were well received among the fans, thus in Valimai, the mother sentiment has been taken in hand, and in between the action blocks, the sentimental tracks were inserted to attract the audience. The central theme of the film, and the ideas it intended to speak out against drug abuse in society, are receiving great acclaim.

Subsequently, the tradition of BGM king Yuvan Shankar Raja making special theme music for Ajith’s films has changed, as Ghibran has reportedly scored the background music for Ajith’s Valimai, and not Yuvan this time. Accordingly, Ghibran’s background music work made Yuvan Shankar Raja fans think that the screen score would have been more interesting if Yuvan had composed the BGM. It remains to be seen whether the Valimai film, which has been hugely popular among Ajith fans for its bike chasing scenes and the fight scenes in which AK appeared, will attract fans from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, ‘Valimai’ female lead and antagonist- Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya along with producer Boney Kapoor watched their latest film at Rohini theatre in Chennai at 4 am along with Ajith’s fans.

