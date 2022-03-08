Valimai Fame Chaithra Reddy’s Failed Attempt at Popular Insta Trend Goes Viral

Everyone is aware of Valimai’s box-office success. The Ajith-starrer broke several records and is still running well in theatres. Apart from the buzz surrounding the release date and box-office collection, the movie has also left its imprint for introducing some fresh faces. One of them is Chaithra Reddy.

Chaithra made her acting debut with the TV serial Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Vadai. She rose to prominence with her popular role in the Tamil serial Yaradi. She is currently working in Sun TV’s Kayal. After the release of Valimai, Chithra is on cloud nine. She has been receiving appreciation from all quarters for her performance in Valimai.

Chaithra never misses a chance to treat her fans with her unseen pictures and reels on social media. In one of her recent posts, she tried her hands on the latest Instagram trend. However, in the process, she was hit by her friend and co-star from Kayal, Avinash Ashok. She captioned the video, “Trend really went wrong. Got one proper smack." The 15-sec video is going viral on social media.

On the personal front, the popular TV actor recently got married to filmmaker and cinematographer Rakesh Samala in 2020. Both Chaithra and Rakesh shared pictures from their wedding.

She penned a very lengthy and heartfelt note to her husband along with the pictures. She wrote, “Now, that we are going to be entering a completely new stage of our relationship, I want to tell you that you mean the world to me. No matter how good or bad times will be, I will always be there for you. I promise that I will do everything that I can to make this marriage the most beautiful journey together."

