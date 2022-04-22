Valimai To Have Tamil Television Premiere on Ajith Kumar’s Birthday. Details Inside

Ajith Kumar’s latest film, Valimai, was released on February 24, amid much fanfare. Following the much-anticipated release, the film was made available to stream on the OTT platform in March, only a few weeks after its theatrical release. Valimai closed its theatrical run with a whopping box office revenue of Rs 235 crore in total. Now, as per the latest reports, the film is all set to premiere on the small screen.

The makers recently confirmed that Valimai will be broadcast on television on May 1, which is also Labor Day and Ajith’s birthday. What better news for Ajith fans to watch the film have its TV premiere on their beloved star’s 52nd birthday.

Announcing the exciting news, the makers also dropped a teaser trailer on Twitter, hinting at the television premiere date.

The stunts and gripping drama in Vinoth Kumar’s direction were well received. Fans and cinephiles praised Superstar Ajith’s powerful performance. According to the creators, the film’s OTT release in March established a record of 500 million streaming minutes in a week.

The narrative centres around Satan’s Slave, an outlaw motorcycle gang involved in several narcotics rackets, snatching thefts, and murders. The Chennai commissioner delegated this case to ACP Arjun Kumar (Ajith Kumar), an IPS officer from Madurai recognized for his unusual approach to justice. The movie also featured Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in major roles.

Aside from the Tamil premiere, the action-entertainer Valimai is slated to entertain Telugu television viewers as well, and that too very soon. Valimai will have its world television premiere in Telugu on April 24 at 5:30 p.m. On Zee Telugu.

The channel, which airs famous series such as Trinayani and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu, is thrilled to entertain viewers with yet another hit.

Meanwhile, Ajith has another project, AK61, in the pipeline. Reportedly, he has already started shooting for his next.

