Valimai Trailer Out: Ajith Kumar's Film Promises Action-Packed Blockbuster

The highly anticipated trailer for Tamil film ‘Valimai,’ starring Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi, has finally dropped. The action-thriller reunites Ajith with director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, with whom he worked on 2019 hit ‘Nerkonda Paarvai.’

The official trailer has set the Internet on fire with the video garnering a whopping 1.1 lakh views in less than 15 minutes of being released on YouTube. Scores of fans of the actor bought tickets just to watch the trailer of the film on the big screen. The trailer currently has more than 8.9 million views.

The neatly cut, high-energy sharp trailer of the much-awaited film gives away the fact that Ajith plays a cop called Arjun in the film and that he goes after a team of criminals who believe that their strength gives them the right to take what they want.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the adrenaline-pumping race sequences that the film has in store for audiences and shows Ajith explaining that strength is only meant to protect others and not for oneself.

The film, which is set to hit screens for Pongal (January 14) next year, promises to be an action feast and a visual treat for audiences. Valimai, announced in late 2019, was scheduled to be released in 2020 but was put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Valimai is produced by Kapoor via his Bayview Projects, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited’s Zee Studios. Zee Entertainment is merging with Sony Pictures Networks India.

