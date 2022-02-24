Valimai Twitter Review: Ajith's Action-Drama 'Visual Treat' to Fans

After catching the early morning show of Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai, the fans have been rushing to social media to share their thoughts and reviews of the film. A huge crowd was seen at the theatres to watch the actor’s power-packed performance on the big screen. From the first reviews on social media, it appears that Ajith has wowed the audience once again with his performance. The images and videos of fans going crazy in cinema halls over Ajith’s screen presence have surfaced all over the internet.

The Tamil flick, directed by H. Vinoth, also stars Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and Janhvi Kapoor among others. The film has Kartikeya as the antagonist. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the film has been released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Advertisement

In Valimai, the Ajith was seen doing some death-defying stunts on motorbikes. Here are some tweets to check out, if you are planning to watch the movie on the big screen:

A Twitter user, giving a review of the film, wrote, “#Valimai: 2.75/5 Good screenplay. Visually treat in stunts scenes for fans, too many bikes’ sequences not worked in many parts. This is not Theeran H Vinoth. Ajith fans can enjoy this film for him. BGM is also a letdown. Public Verdict: One time watchable."

Advertisement

Co-produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, Valimai marks the latter’s first pan-Indian releases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.