Valli Mayil First Schedule Wrapped Up

Vijay Antony is all set for his upcoming movie Valli Mayli. The film’s first schedule is completed. Valli Mayil is directed by Suseenthiran and produced by Thai Saravanan, under the banner of NalluSamy Pictures. The movie, which opens with a period thriller drama story, is highly anticipated. Faria Abdullah plays the female lead in the film.

The first schedule, which gives the 80s vibes, was shot in Dindigul. The next schedule will be shot in Chennai and Delhi.

Valli Mayil stars Sathyaraj, Bharathiraja, Sunil, Thambi Ramaiah, Redin Kingsley, GP Muthu, Manisha Yadav and Aranthangi Nisha in key roles. The music is given by D Imman. Cinematography is handled by Vijay K Chakravarthy and Antony takes care of editing. Viewers are quite excited to watch the movie. It is scheduled to hit the theatres this year in September.

Advertisement

Vijay Antony has always impressed the Telugu audience with his films like Salim, Yaman and Saithan. Fans are eager to know the confirmed release date of the film.

Vijay Antony is an Indian music composer, playback singer, producer and actor. He made his acting debut in the year 2012 with the Tamil crime thriller film Naan. The film was written and directed by Jeeva Shankar. He is best known for his roles in action thriller films like Salim (2014) and Pichaikkaran (2016).

After Valli Mayli, Antony will be next seen in the movies including Khaki, Pichaikkaran 2, Kolai, Ratham and Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.