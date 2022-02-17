Vanitha Vijayakumar's Son Vijay Sri Hari to Make His Debut in Tamil Films Soon

Vijay Sri Hari, the son of actor Vanitha Vijayakumar, is reportedly making his debut as a hero in an upcoming Tamil movie.

Vijay Sri Hari is the son of Vanitha and her first husband Akash. The couple had tied the knot in 2000 and Sri Hari was born a year later. They also have a daughter, who was born in 2005. Vanitha and Akash separated after a long custodial dispute in which the Chennai High Court ordered that the children will divide their time between both parents. Eventually, Sri Hari moved in permanently with Akash and his grandfather.

In 2012, Vijay Sri Hari played the role of the younger version of Karthi in the political satire movie, Saguni.

Vanitha is the eldest daughter of Tamil actor Vijayakumar and his second wife, T Manjula. The actor also has two younger sisters Sridevi and Preetha, both former actors.

Vanitha Vijayakumar has also appeared in the Tamil version of the reality television show Big Boss Tamil 3 that airs on Star Vijay. The actor also featured on season 1 of Cooku with Comali that aired on Star Vijay in 2020 where she emerged as the winner.

Following her separation from Akash, Vanitha Vijayakumar married businessman Aand Jay Rajan in 2007. They also have a daughter. However, in 2012, the couple got officially divorced and Anand was granted custody of the daughter. Vanitha stated that she separated from Rajan owing to several disputes with him.

During her stint with Big Boss Tamil 3 in 2019, she was questioned by the police on the sets of the show as Rajan had alleged in a complaint that she had kidnapped their child.

