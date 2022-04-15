Vanthu Ennai Thodum: Will Abhinaya Be Able to Save Anbuselvan?

Tamil show Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum started with an accidental marriage of Vetriselvan and Abhinaya. And things are now getting better between them. Recent episodes have shown the two characters developing even better chemistry.

Currently, Vetri’s brother Anbuselvan is in jail for embezzling a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakh. Vetri and Abhinaya have made many attempts to resolve the issue but to no avail. Abhinaya’s brother Suriya posed a condition that if she returned home, he would save Anbuselvan.

Abhinaya didn’t give in to this blackmailing and fought to get Anbuselvan free with a lot of determination.

In the upcoming episode, she will be seen boldly facing tough circumstances and devising new methods to free Anbuselvan. Abhinaya, a simple woman who has been quite attached to her values and traditions, has now been caught in these situations. How she tackles these circumstances forms the crux of upcoming episodes.

Vinoth Babu and Pavithra Janani are the souls of this show. Their on-screen chemistry is being highly admired by the audience. The show recently completed 150 episodes. Apart from Vinoth and Pavithra, Syamantha Kiran, Remyaa Joseph, Priya, Ashwin Karthik and Rekha Suresh are part of this serial. Bharani Elangovan, L. Raja, Vasu Vikram and Anjali Varadharajan are also there in the cast.

The plot of the show was opposed by the viewers in the beginning. After initial objections, the show garnered a lot of support from its regular viewers.

What worked in Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum’s favour was its good choice of characters and locations. The actors share brilliant off-screen chemistry as well. They are often seen goofing around in breaks and sharing reels. Pavithra and Syamantha have formed a pretty good bonding on the sets.

